Filed Under:Austin, dog friendly, Dogs In Restaurants, Kelly Hancock, SB 476, Senate, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Table to two, please. And put his in a doggie bag.

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that would allow dogs to accompany their owners in the outdoor dining areas of restaurants across the state.

The bill was first introduced by Republican Sen. Kelly Hancock to give dog owners a chance to spend more time with their furry friends.

According to SB 476, restaurants will need to post visible signs if they want to allow dogs in the outdoor areas, and that the dogs will not be allowed to enter the main interior of the restaurant.

The bill states the owner of the dog must keep it on a leash and keep it under control. Dogs won’t be allowed on a seat, table, countertop or other similar surfaces.

Another caveat will be that if the restaurant also prepares food in the outdoor dining area or has other open food like buffets, then dogs will not be allowed.

Ultimately, it will be up to the restaurants if they want to allow dogs.

