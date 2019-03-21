DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A consumer advocacy group says Texas schools are exposing students to dangerous levels of lead.

A report by the Texas Public Interest Research Group grades schools from 32 states and the group is making the argument, “What is an acceptable amount of lead in drinking water?”

The group gave an “F” grade to schools for their lead levels in water.

DISD issued a statement Thursday saying in part, “All schools were tested in 2016-2018 for lead contaminants and all are within the threshold levels established by the EPA, which serves as the governing body for public entities.”

The advocacy group is calling on the state spending millions of dollars on new water and filter systems and shutting off faucets schools can’t remediate.

