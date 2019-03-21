FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will travel to the Hawaiian island of Oahu for a preseason game on August 17.

The NFC East Division Champion Cowboys and the NFC Champion Rams will meet in Aloha Stadium’s first NFL preseason game since 1976, the teams announced Thursday.

The venerable stadium hosted the Pro Bowl almost every year between 1979 and 2016, when it moved to Orlando.

The Rams announced plans for a “home” preseason game in Hawaii several months ago, and the Cowboys were logical traveling companions.

Jerry Jones’ team holds its training camp in Oxnard, California, a short drive from the Rams’ training complex in Thousand Oaks.

Los Angeles and Dallas met in the playoffs in January, with the Rams winning 30-22 on their way to the Super Bowl.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)