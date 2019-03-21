  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aloha Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, DFW News, Hawaii, Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Oahu, Preseason, preseason game

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams will travel to the Hawaiian island of Oahu for a preseason game on August 17.

The NFC East Division Champion Cowboys and the NFC Champion Rams will meet in Aloha Stadium’s first NFL preseason game since 1976, the teams announced Thursday.

The venerable stadium hosted the Pro Bowl almost every year between 1979 and 2016, when it moved to Orlando.

A general view of Aloha Stadium during the 2014 Pro Bowl on January 26, 2014 in Honolulu, Hawaii (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Rams announced plans for a “home” preseason game in Hawaii several months ago, and the Cowboys were logical traveling companions.

Jerry Jones’ team holds its training camp in Oxnard, California, a short drive from the Rams’ training complex in Thousand Oaks.

Los Angeles and Dallas met in the playoffs in January, with the Rams winning 30-22 on their way to the Super Bowl.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s