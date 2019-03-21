



Health officials have confirmed a resident of Tarrant County has tested positive for measles. This is the first confirmed case in the county since 2015.

Officials say this case is not related to other cases of measles in North Texas. The resident infected with the virus recently went out of the country to an area with an increase in measles cases.

“We are always concerned about the health of any resident who travels and returns to Tarrant County and shortly afterward develops signs or symptoms of a disease,” said Vinny Taneja, director of Tarrant County Public Health. “We are grateful for the cooperation we’re receiving from everyone involved in this case and feel confident the public is safe.”

Measles can be spread through coughing and sneezing and causes a rash, fever, coughing, runny nose and watery eyes. The sickness usually lasts one to two weeks, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Health officials are reminding residents that measles is preventable through a vaccine.

Collin County recently confirmed its second case of measles earlier this week and had issued a health warning.