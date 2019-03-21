FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people suspected of at least two armed robberies overnight in Fort Worth were arrested early Thursday morning after leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

Police say the whole incident started when they received a call of an armed robbery on Lee Street at around 10 p.m. The suspects robbed an elderly man of his wallet and other belongings as he was getting out of his car and walking into his home.

According to police, the suspects then drove to Felix Street where they robbed a woman of her purse. After this second robbery, responding officers found the suspect vehicle on Hemphill Street and tried to stop it.

Officers began chasing the suspects on I-35 but lost sight of the vehicle. They later found the vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood near Old Burleson Road and Sliver Lake Trail.

Authorities eventually found the four suspects hiding in multiple backyards and arrested them.

Police say the vehicle the suspects were using was reported stolen from another city. They are also investigating if the suspects are connected to other reported robberies in the area.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.