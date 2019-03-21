NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The state of Texas is taking a big step toward legitimizing the use of CBD oils.

It’s removing hemp from the state’s list of controlled substances on April 5.

CBD retailers say this latest move strengthens their argument that what they’re selling is legal.

But the same day the state published the change, Duncanville Police raided two shops, seizing all of their CBD products.

“There’s no THC. It won’t get you high,” said Amy Wazwaz who owns GM Tobacco stores in Duncanville and Lancaster.

Wazwaz keeps a stack of lab test results to support her claims and a sign at the counter warns you won’t find marijuana there.

