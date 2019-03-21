  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCelebrity Page
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:CBD, CBD oil, controlled substances, DFW News, GM Tobacco, hemp, marijuana, state law, Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The state of Texas is taking a big step toward legitimizing the use of CBD oils.

It’s removing hemp from the state’s list of controlled substances on April 5.

CBD retailers say this latest move strengthens their argument that what they’re selling is legal.

But the same day the state published the change, Duncanville Police raided two shops, seizing all of their CBD products.

“There’s no THC.  It won’t get you high,” said Amy Wazwaz who owns GM Tobacco stores in Duncanville and Lancaster.

Wazwaz keeps a stack of lab test results to support her claims and a sign at the counter warns you won’t find marijuana there.

WATCH ANDREA LUCIA’S STORY ABOVE

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s