DEER PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Just one day after a fire at a petrochemicals storage facility near Houston was extinguished, there are now serious concerns about air quality in the area.

A Shelter-in-Place has been issued for the City of Deer Park due to increased levels of benzene, and other volatile organic compounds, in the air. National Guard troops have been called in to establish perimeters along streets and highways around the Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) plant that have ben barricaded off.

Update: 6:45AM

Residents are being advised to stay inside and to close all doors, windows and other sources of outside air. In light of the order, the Deer Park Independent School District has cancelled school for the day and City facilities are delaying opening until 10 a.m.

ITC said officials with the Deer Park Emergency Operations Center made the decision after increased levels of benzene were detected early Thursday.

While ITC said the “levels are below those that represent an immediate risk” the shelter in place order was given out of an abundance of caution. The company said employees “are working actively to reduce the cause that may be responsible for the elevated readings.”

The fire at ITC began in a single tank Sunday afternoon. Ultimate the blaze spread to seven tanks shooting flames and thick, black smoke in the air for nearly four days. The huge plume of smoke could be seen for miles, including from the Galveston Ferry, about 35 miles from the blaze.

The tanks that caught fire contained gasoline and gasoline blended materials used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner.

As late as Wednesday the Texas Environmental Protection Agency had said that benzene levels near the plant posed no health risks.