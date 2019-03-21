



Skeletal remains found during a site survey in January on DFW Airport property were identified as a 48-year-old man, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The remains of Anthony Lukacsy were found near Mustang Drive and William D. Tate on Jan. 14 by contractors.

It’s unclear when or how he died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety are continuing to investigate.