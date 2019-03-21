  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Adderall, ADHD, Attention Deficit Disorder, attention-deficit, Children, Concerta, hyperactivity disorder, Kids, medications, Prescription Medications, Psychosis, Ritalin, study, Teens, Vyvanse


BOSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new study sheds light on a rare but potentially dangerous risk of commonly-used medications to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Researchers evaluated the two most common types of ADHD medications and found that, while the risk is low, certain drugs have an increased risk of psychosis in young people.

Prescription pills in a yellow bottle over a wooden table. (credit: Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

◊◊◊ Click HereTo Read The Entire Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

