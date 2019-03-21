Comments
BOSTON (CBSNEWS.COM) – A new study sheds light on a rare but potentially dangerous risk of commonly-used medications to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
Researchers evaluated the two most common types of ADHD medications and found that, while the risk is low, certain drugs have an increased risk of psychosis in young people.