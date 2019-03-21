  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ahmad Yar, capital murder, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Franklin Delain Fuller, Murder Arrest, Murder Victim

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police homicide detectives have arrested a man for a murder on Tuesday night.

Police said Franklin Delain Fuller, 29, is responsible for the murder of Ahmad Yar.

Franklin Delain Fuller

Yar, 28, was found shot to death in his vehicle in the 7000 block of Hemlock Avenue around 8:00 p.m. that night.

Fuller was arrested Thursday for an unrelated crime, but after being interviewed by detectives he was taken to the Dallas County Jail charged with capital murder.

Police have not yet released details on how the pair knew each other or what the motive was for the crime.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s