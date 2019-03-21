DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police homicide detectives have arrested a man for a murder on Tuesday night.

Police said Franklin Delain Fuller, 29, is responsible for the murder of Ahmad Yar.

Yar, 28, was found shot to death in his vehicle in the 7000 block of Hemlock Avenue around 8:00 p.m. that night.

Fuller was arrested Thursday for an unrelated crime, but after being interviewed by detectives he was taken to the Dallas County Jail charged with capital murder.

Police have not yet released details on how the pair knew each other or what the motive was for the crime.