(credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Both Texas and the U.S. are seeing increases in gas prices again this week compared to last.

According to AAA Texas, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is now $2.38, which is nine cents more than this day last week.

In Midland, drivers are seeing the biggest prices on average at $2.56 while San Antonio drivers are seeing the least at $2.25.

In the last month, the average price for regular unleaded fuel has increased by 26 cents in Texas.

The national average for regular unleaded fuel is now at $2.59, which is seven cents more than last week.

AAA Texas says gasoline demand has been increasing since early February while stocks have been decreasing.

“As the weather warms more people are driving which is causing an increase in demand for retail gasoline and at the same time supplies are shrinking as refineries go offline to prepare for the manufacture of summer-blend gasoline,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “With spring refinery maintenance season getting underway, drivers can expect retail gasoline prices to continue to rise.”

