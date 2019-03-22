HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Police in one Texas city say a 5-year-old boy died after a table fell on him at a church.

Harris County Sheriff’s were called to the Signs And Wonders Apostolic Outreach Ministries in northwest Houston about 9:30 p.m. Thursday and found the child injured.

Police say the little boy was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, but died from his injuries.

The child’s name has not been released and police say officers are still trying to figure out what caused the table to fall.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)