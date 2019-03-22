  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police are searching for a person suspected of trying to steal a car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday evening.

Police say the incident happened at the Walmart near North Collins Street and Lamar Boulevard when a person attempted to carjack a woman who just arrived to the store.

Police released video of the incident that shows the suspect running away from the scene after failing to steal the car.

The victim could be heard screaming for help at the beginning of the video.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 817.459.5301 or Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

