  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    11:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:California Senator, Campaign 2020, campaign stop, democrat, DFW News, Grapevine, Kamala Harris, Presidential Candidate, Tarrant County Democrats, Texas


GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 400 people showed up Friday night in Grapevine to listen to Democratic candidate for president, U.S. Senator from California, Kamala Harris.

During a conversation with Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples, Harris made it clear where she stood about releasing the now concluded Mueller Report.

“That report needs to be made public. (cheering) The American people have a right and need to know. (cheering) The underlying evidence that supports that report should be made public,” she said.

This was Senator Harris’ first campaign appearance in Texas.

Kamala Harris speaks to Tarrant County Democrats in Grapevine (CBS 11)

She has a rally planned for Saturday in Houston.

“She is a woman who will stand up for my rights,” said Jill Rice, a supporter in Tarrant County. “My rights as a woman, my rights as a LGBTQ woman, and I need somebody who is definitely in my corner.”

“She’s a woman and I like that. She’s a strong woman, and I like that,” said supporter Jayne Partridge who also attended the event. “She’s not just an old white guy and we seem to be getting a lot of them.”

More to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s