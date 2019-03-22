



– More than 400 people showed up Friday night in Grapevine to listen to Democratic candidate for president, U.S. Senator from California, Kamala Harris.

During a conversation with Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples, Harris made it clear where she stood about releasing the now concluded Mueller Report.

“That report needs to be made public. (cheering) The American people have a right and need to know. (cheering) The underlying evidence that supports that report should be made public,” she said.

This was Senator Harris’ first campaign appearance in Texas.

She has a rally planned for Saturday in Houston.

“She is a woman who will stand up for my rights,” said Jill Rice, a supporter in Tarrant County. “My rights as a woman, my rights as a LGBTQ woman, and I need somebody who is definitely in my corner.”

“She’s a woman and I like that. She’s a strong woman, and I like that,” said supporter Jayne Partridge who also attended the event. “She’s not just an old white guy and we seem to be getting a lot of them.”

More to come.