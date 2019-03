FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Ethan Couch is no longer having to wear an ankle monitor.

According to Tarrant County court documents, the monitor was removed Monday, almost one year after Couch was released from jail.

Couch, now 21, initially avoided jail time after killing four people during a drunk-driving crash in June 2013.

At his trial, a psychologist testified Couch was a victim of “affluenza,” a product of wealthy, privileged parents who never set limits for him.

When Couch violated his probation sentence, he went to jail where he served a two-year sentence, but not before he and his mother Tonya Couch fled to Mexico.