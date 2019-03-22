



— Former Dallas Cowboy Adam “Pacman” Jones has accepted a plea agreement following his arrest at a casino in Indiana.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Jones initially faced charges including battery, cheating at gambling and resisting arrest.

Court records show additional cheating charges were filed Thursday. Prosecutor Lynn Deddens told the newspaper they were dismissed as part of the plea, which has to be approved by a judge.

Jones’ attorney, David Zerbe, declined to comment.

Jones was arrested in February at the Rising Star Casino in Rising Sun, Indiana, about 25 miles from of Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old is accused of becoming verbally combative and disorderly after agents were called to investigate possible cheating.

Jones only sent one season with the Dallas Cowboys, but missed six games for violating the league’s player conduct policy after getting into a scuffle with a team bodyguard at a Dallas hotel. He also spent eight seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, and played for the Tennessee Titans.

