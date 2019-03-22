DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A group of people opened fire outside a White Rock area home Thursday night, carjacked two vehicles and then said thank you as they took off.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. on Sunland Street near Jupiter Road.

Dallas police told CBS 11 News that as many as five suspects were involved in the heist.

The group, who were wearing clown masks, confronted a resident as he pulled up at his home. Several of the robbers pulled out guns and demanded keys to cars sitting outside.

Shots were fired but no one was hit or injured.

The suspects took off with two vehicles and said thank you before driving away.

At least one of the stolen vehicles was equipped with a tracking device. Dallas police later located both vehicles on Robert B. Cullum Boulevard, near Fair Park.

A suspect rammed one of the stolen vehicles into a police cruiser as officers moved in to make an arrest. No one was injured.

At least four people – some of them juveniles – were arrested.