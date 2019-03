UPDATE: This story previously stated that some of the suspects were wearing clown masks, but Friday afternoon Dallas police said that while they did recovered masks belong to the suspects, they were not clown masks.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Dallas women said they’re still in shock after a group of people held them at gunpoint and stole their cars.

The robbery happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday in a neighborhood near White Rock. Police now have two people in custody for the crime.

“I was just looking up like ‘aw man this is it, I’m going to die,” Stacy said.

“I’m in awe that that actually, really happened,” Maria said.

Best friends Stacy and Maria said they had just finished dinner and were parked in front of Stacy’s home when a car pulled up with five people inside. Four of the suspects, some wearing masks, got out of their car, approached the women, and ordered them out of their vehicle.

“They were so young,” Maria said. Stacy was in fear for her life. “I thought I was going to die right there because all of them had guns to our heads.”

The group stole some of the women’s property and then demanded both their cars.

“They took our keys and were like ‘thank you’ and drove off,” Stacy said.

Maria said, “We just called the police right away.”

Maria told police her car had a tracking device. It led officers to a parking lot near Fair Park, where police confronted the suspects.

After officers attempted to perform a high-risk traffic stop one of the suspects jumped out of the car and fled on foot. He remains at large. Two other suspects were arrested a the scene.

“I just want to see justice for this,” Stacy said. “If they’ve been doing this for weeks ,and at a lot of places throughout the area, I’m just glad that we can probably put an end to it.”