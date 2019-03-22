DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – SWAT has been called to a Tom Thumb in far north Dallas to search for a possible armed robbery suspect inside the store.

The incident happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the store on Preston Road near Belt Line where officers responded to an armed robbery call.

Police say one suspect was taken into custody by responding officers. SWAT was called to search the store in case there are other suspects.

According to police, one employee was injured and is being treated by paramedics. Police cleared employees from the store as they searched inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated.