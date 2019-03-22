Filed Under:buffalo chicken strips, chicken, Chicken Strips, Food Recall, Food Safety, Metal, product recall, Recall, Tyson, Tyson Foods, U.S. Department of Agriculture


WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said the products were produced on November 30, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2019. The products have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of their packages.

(credit: tyson.com)

The USDA says it received two complaints about the metal, but there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured.

The USDA is concerned the products, that were shipped to retail locations across the country, could still be in freezers. Consumers should throw out the packages or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Foods Consumer Relations at 866-886-8456.

The recall comes after Arkansas-based Tyson recalled some chicken nuggets because customers said they found pieces of “soft, blue rubber” inside back in January.

