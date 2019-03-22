Abandoned in the back of a truck for five days, sweet Zelda is now safe. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ex-UFC star Frank Shamrock faces a charge of animal cruelty after allegedly tethering a dog to the bed of a truck and abandoning it for five days at Love Field Airport.

A witness flagged down Dallas police officers in the airport parking garage on March 6. He told police that when he arrived at the airport parking garage on March 4 he saw the dog, identified as “Zelda” in the back of the pick-up truck.

When the witness returned from his trip on March 6 he noticed Zelda was still there.

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) responded to the scene and issued a citation for having Zelda tethered against city code. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the truck and Zelda arrived at the garage on March 2.

Shamrock’s social media posts show he was in Aspen while Zelda was tied to the back of the truck.

First trip to Aspen and it snowed like crazy most of the time. Today was flawless perfect sun and the slopes looked amazing. I spoke for greentableglobal and then taught… https://t.co/Vl5uScF6GF — Frank Shamrock (@frankshamrock) March 10, 2019

Zelda is safe and in custody of the SPCA of Texas.