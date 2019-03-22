  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PM2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abandoned, Animal Cruelty, Animal Rights, Crime, DFW News, dog, Frank Shamrock, Fur Baby, Hateful Human, Love Animals, Lovefield, pet, UFC Fighter, Zelda
Abandoned in the back of a truck for five days, sweet Zelda is now safe. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ex-UFC star Frank Shamrock faces a charge of animal cruelty after allegedly tethering a dog to the bed of a truck and abandoning it for five days at Love Field Airport.

A witness flagged down Dallas police officers in the airport parking garage on March 6. He told police that when he arrived at the airport parking garage on March 4 he saw the dog, identified as “Zelda”  in the back of the pick-up truck.

When the witness returned from his trip on March 6 he noticed Zelda was still there.

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) responded to the scene and issued a citation for having Zelda tethered against city code. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the truck and Zelda arrived at the garage on March 2.

Shamrock’s social media posts show he was in Aspen while Zelda was tied to the back of the truck.

Zelda is safe and in custody of the SPCA of Texas.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s