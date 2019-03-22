



A surf park in Waco that closed six months ago after a 29-year-old man died from a “brain-eating amoeba” is set to reopen Friday morning.

Fabrizio Stabile of New Jersey died in September 2018 from Naegleria fowleri, or what’s commonly referred to as a “brain-eating-amoeba,” after he visited BSR Surf Resort.

The park voluntarily closed its doors as the Centers for Disease Control tested for the amoeba.

Although the CDC did not find the amoeba in the water, officials believe the 29-year-old was still exposed to it at the park.

According to the CDC, people are usually infected by the amoeba when they go diving or swimming in warm freshwater areas and when the water goes up their nose.

The surf park said it installed a new water filtration system that exceeded state standards for water quality.