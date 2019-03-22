



– Several homes were flooded after a water main break in Fort Worth.

Officials say calls started coming in around 8:00 a.m. reporting water gushing from the street along Overton Park Drive, in the southwest part of the city.

At least three homes flooded, but the Fort Worth Fire Department says no one was hurt.

City crews did go to the area and shut the water off.

In addition to the flooded homes, officials say there’s a significant amount of damage to the streets on Overton Park Drive and Ranch View Road.

No word on how much damage the flooded properties sustained or when the water in the area will be turned back on.