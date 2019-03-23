IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died from her injuries after her two pit bulls attacked her at an Irving animal hospital, and responding officers were forced to shoot and kill the dogs, police say.
Police say officers responded to the incident at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the O’Connor Animal Hospital after receiving a 911 call about the woman lying unconscious outside of the hospital in an exercise area.
According to police, hospital staff and responding personnel were not able to help her immediately as the two dogs were still near her and were exhibiting “aggressive behavior.” Police say an officer was forced to shoot the animals.
The woman was taken to Parkland hospital with “life-threatening” injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
She was identified as 33-year-old Johana Villafane of Irving.
Police say the dogs had been in quarantine at the hospital after an incident earlier this month where they had apparently bit someone.
The attack happened outside of the hospital in an area where owners are able to walk and exercise their dogs.
Police will continue to investigate the incident as well as the fatal shooting of the dogs.
When will people learn that pit bulls are not “pets”. This happens over and over and yet owners will claim their PB would never harm anyone. Wake up people, this is pure instinct of the breed!
Humans in the US only killed 17,284 people last year. Pitbulls kill more humans than any other breed yes, but if you destroy them all than the Rotweiller or German Shepherd would pop up. The following infographic shows that the Pit Bull is still responsible for the most fatal attacks in the U.S. by far, killing 284 people over that 13-year period. So Pit bulls killed 284 people in 13 years. I think toddlers with guns killed more people in that time. Pitbulls can be dangerous and aggressive, but that can be trained out of them. Every time a pit bull kills it makes the news, every time a person kills does not..there are too many.
Robert, they are pets, just bad owners. There are attacks from german shepherds and other dogs. Read history on Pits. They were used in WWII and other times. You are just ignorant.
I would like to agree with you because I like all dogs but my friend had a pit and it was always very friendly, everybody played with it, happy go lucky, etc. Until one time he brought it over to my house and I was out front with my shepherd mix, as soon as his pit got out of the truck it made a bee line right to my dog and it was one of the most viscous attacks I’ve ever seen. We both got bit and the wife finally got out the water hose to break it up. So don’t call people idiots as he was a very good owner and it had 2 other incidents after that so I just hope it never happens to you !
It is sadly all too common for a pit bull you have loved to turn on you out of the blue for no reason. Pit bulls betray the love and loyalty of so many owners. It’s just their genetics coming out, and while the love you give the animal can mask the genetics in the fog of your mind, it never actually changes the animal in reality. It’s like how people burned sage to ward off the plague: it was just all in their minds and never actually changed reality one d*mn bit.
1 in 40 pit bulls will grievously injure or kill another animal or human, compared to 1 in 50,000 of all other dog breeds combined.
Last year, pit bulls killed a person every 9 days in the US and Canada, 30,000 other family pet dogs, and 17,000 cats.
There is no legtimate agency that tracks dog bites to humans by breed, yet you manage somehow to come up with numbers for animals too? Stop pulling numbers out of thin air, when there is no way to track such statistics.
Yea it used to be chows.Now it’s pitbulls.Ive always owned chows.Now they never offered to bite.Unless they or us were threatened. It’s the same as any other dog.The woman done something to set them off.
Pit bull are not a recognized as a breed but bull terriers were often called “Nanny dogs” in England for their affection for children. Not to speak ill of the dead IMO there are few bad dogs – just bad owners. Amazing they would turn on their owner.
PB’s CANNOT be trained not to attack. Eventually their instinct takes over and now this woman is dead.
The nanny dog myth KILLS PEOPLE. It’s false and deadly. Take a look at the 228 children who have been killed by pit bulls since 1980. https://www.fatalpitbullattacks.com/children-killed-by-pit-bulls.php
These dogs were in quarantine, for a previous attack. Usually when the dog is under quarantine they don’t allow the owners to visit the dogs, or be alone with it in a play area. Or at least they don’t in Illinois, no matter what breed.
Plastic surgeons love pits, they send them a lot of business.
This was a terrible incident and my sympathies go out to this womans family. But it does not justify vilifying an entire group of dogs.
So, I guess yet another fatal pit bull attack justifies you getting busy online and going around yet again, defending and promoting pit bulls,helping to perpetuate the current pit bull population explosion. Don’t you ever get SICK of it? What kind of soap are you using to wash the blood off your hands Sandy?