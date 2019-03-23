FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys and free agent safety George Iloka have agreed on a one-year deal, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports.

The former Minnesota Viking had met with the team on Friday but left the meeting without a deal in place. However, it seems both sides agreed on a one-year deal Saturday.

With the reported deal, the Cowboys have added depth at the safety position that was a lingering question heading into free agency. Last season, safeties Jeff Heath and Xavier Woods led the committee.

Iloka joins Dallas after spending last season with the Vikings and six seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He has nine interceptions and three forced fumbles for his career.

The Cowboys had previously interviewed free agent safeties Clayton Geathers and Eric Berry. Geathers decided to take a one-year deal to remain with the Indianapolis Colts.