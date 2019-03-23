OAKLAND, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luka Doncic had a triple-double, Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-best 21 points in a rare start and the Dallas Mavericks capitalized on Stephen Curry’s absence to beat the Golden State Warriors 126-91 on Saturday night.

Golden State dropped out of the top seed in the Western Conference to a half-game behind Denver. With Curry resting, Kevin Durant had 25 points and DeMarcus Cousins scored 19. The Warriors were 4 for 30 from 3-point range, with Durant going 0 for 8 and Klay Thompson missing all four of his tries.

Doncic had 23 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Dallas had dropped 12 straight in Oakland since its previous victory in April 2012.

The Mavs never trailed and built their lead to 43 early in the final quarter. Maxi Kleber had 16 points and Ryan Broekhoff added 17 off the bench for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

The 40-year-old Nowitzki scored 10 points in the game’s opening four minutes, and the Mavericks jumped out to a 22-7 lead. Nowitzki went 8 for 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 on 3-pointers, in what could be his final visit to Golden State before possibly retiring after the season.

The Mavericks are now 29-44 on the season and are 14th in the Western Conference.

