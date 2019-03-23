Comments
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – “Live PD” fans know this Texas sheriff’s office, and now an NFL kicker is part of that force.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby became an honorary deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Central Texas. (Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Chody/Twitter)
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby became an honorary member of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Central Texas when he was sworn in on Wednesday.
Crosby, who went to high school in Georgetown, Texas, partnered with the sheriff’s office behind a hometown charity called The Locker.
“We’ve got a new honorary deputy partnered up with Dustin Rhodes. WilCo is not messing around when talking about educating, reference kids and alcohol,” Sheriff Chody said during a livestream of the swearing-in.
The sheriff’s office has made its name known across the U.S. as part of the hit show “Live PD.” They first became featured on the show in November 2018.