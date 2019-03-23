Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby became an honorary deputy with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office in Central Texas. (Credit: Williamson County Sheriff's Chody/Twitter)





“Live PD” fans know this Texas sheriff’s office, and now an NFL kicker is part of that force.

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby became an honorary member of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Central Texas when he was sworn in on Wednesday.

Crosby, who went to high school in Georgetown, Texas, partnered with the sheriff’s office behind a hometown charity called The Locker.

“We’ve got a new honorary deputy partnered up with Dustin Rhodes. WilCo is not messing around when talking about educating, reference kids and alcohol,” Sheriff Chody said during a livestream of the swearing-in.

Honorary deputy Mason Crosby was picked up in the 1st Round by the WilCo Sheriff’s office. Deputy Crosby was sworn in today by Sheriff Chody & has joined the WilCo pro team ,Crosby is also “helping kids help kids.” Thru the foundation @TheLocker_gtown @NFL @crosbykicks2 pic.twitter.com/Wgv5HjiRtX — Williamson County Sheriff Chody (@SheriffChody) March 20, 2019

The sheriff’s office has made its name known across the U.S. as part of the hit show “Live PD.” They first became featured on the show in November 2018.