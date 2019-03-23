ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In a surprise move, Texas Rangers pitcher Jason Hammel is set to retire after making the team’s Opening Day roster, according to multiple reports.

MLB.com’s TR Sullivan and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Jeff Wilson report Hammel informed the team of his decision.

The 36-year-old right-hander signed a minor league deal with the team last month. After going through Spring Training, Hammel had made the 25-man roster for Opening Day.

Hammel spent his last two years with the Kansas City Royals and has had stints with other teams including the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles.

According to Wilson’s report, Hammel told Rangers’ general manager Jon Daniels that he wanted to spend more time with his family, leading to the decision of retirement.

“After discussing it with the family, he felt spending time with them was his priority right now,” Daniels told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s something I certainly respect. Choosing to spend time with family, he’s had a good career, it’s a personal call to do it.”

The Rangers open their season against the Cubs on Thursday, March 28 at home.