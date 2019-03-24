  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(CBS NEWS) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia” during the 2016 campaign, Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to lawmakers Sunday.

Mueller submitted his report on Friday, bringing an end to a nearly two-year-old investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

