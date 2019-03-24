FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A child is dead and the mother has been hospitalized after they were both found inside a parked vehicle in Frisco, police say. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide and suicide attempt.

Police and fire departments responded to a welfare check just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 15200 block of Preachers Lane. When they arrived, they found the mother and child inside a parked vehicle.

Police say the child was pronounced dead at the scene while the mother was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The exact details of the case have not been released as police continue to investigate. The identities of those involved have also not been released.

Police have said this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call police at 972.292.6010