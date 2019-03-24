HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Houston police sergeant has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife who was an elementary school librarian, police said.

Pearland police said in a statement that the body of 52-year-old Belinda Hernandez was located Saturday by a relative at her home in the Houston suburb. Her husband, 56-year-old Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, was arrested later that day some 230 miles away in Kingsville, Texas.

Police say the victim was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary School.

Pearland police Officer Jason Wells said Sunday that Hernandez is being returned to Brazoria County from Kleberg County, where he was arrested. Wells was unable to provide information on bond or an attorney representing Hernandez.

Pearland police said the Houston Police Department is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Pearland ISD released a statement on the death of its Shadycrest Elementary librarian:

Pearland ISD is deeply saddened to learn of the death of one of our employees, Shadycrest Elementary Librarian Belinda Hernandez. Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years.

