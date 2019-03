DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was seriously injured early Sunday morning after a shooting outside of a Whataburger in northwest Dallas, police say.

Police and paramedics were called to the business on I-35 near Regal Row at around 2:45 a.m. in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim shot behind a dumpster.

Police say they are looking for two suspects in the shooting but have not yet provided any descriptions.