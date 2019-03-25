



– Denton County Public Health reported the first pediatric influenza-associated death in Denton County for the 2018-2019 flu season.

While influenza-associated deaths of children up to 18 years old are required to be reported, DCPH said to protect confidentiality, neither the child’s age, zip code nor any other information is being released.

“Losing a child in our community to influenza is incredibly difficult, and this family remains in our thoughts. We continue to see flu activity within Denton County, and flu is certainly still a risk. We want to remind residents to keep washing your hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick to best protect yourself and others,” said DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson in a statement.

FLU GUIDE

DCPH recommends a three-pronged approach to fighting the flu:

1. Get vaccinated. The best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu is to get an annual flu shot, and the flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

2. Remember that antiviral medications are a second-line defense against the flu. If you are experiencing fever, runny or stuffy nose, sore throat, cough, muscle aches and headaches, visit your doctor immediately, and take antivirals if prescribed. These remedies can help you recover quicker, and can potentially prevent you from being hospitalized with flu complications.

3. Take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs. Cover your cough and sneeze, avoid people experiencing flu symptoms, stay home when you feel sick and wash your hands often. These steps will also help prevent other respiratory viruses, including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and rhinovirus.

Weekly Denton County flu surveillance reports and additional information can be found by clicking here.

For details about symptoms, treatment, and prevention click here.

To find the nearest place to get a flu vaccine, click here.