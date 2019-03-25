  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Breast Augmentation, Breast Cancer, Breast Implants, breast reconstruction, Breasts, cancer, FDA, Lymphoma, Safety, scar tissue

SILVER SPRING, Md. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — U.S. medical authorities are revisiting the safety of breast implants used by millions of American women, the latest review in a multi-decade debate about their health effects.

An expert panel assembled by the Food and Drug Administration meets for two days starting Monday to discuss the latest evidence about the risks of illness and complications with the devices, which are used for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery.

The FDA is grappling with a recently confirmed link between the implants and a rare form of cancer anaplastic large cell lymphoma. Additionally, many women are pushing the agency to address longstanding — but unconfirmed — claims that implants can contribute to other chronic ailments.

At the meeting, which will be open to the public, the FDA panel will hear from researchers, plastic surgeons, patients and manufacturers.

For now, the FDA isn’t proposing any new restrictions or warnings.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s