WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign, he wrote in his final report.

Attorney General William Barr summarized the report’s findings in a letter to lawmakers Sunday.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks after attending church on March 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Trump declared victory shortly after the summary was released, claiming it was a “complete and total exoneration.”

