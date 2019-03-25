



– Special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities” during the 2016 campaign, he wrote in his final report.

Attorney General William Barr summarized the report’s findings in a letter to lawmakers Sunday.

President Trump declared victory shortly after the summary was released, claiming it was a “complete and total exoneration.”

◊◊◊ Click Here For The Very Latest On The Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊