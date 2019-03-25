ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police are looking for a home burglar, who despite his best efforts, revealed his face at one point on home surveillance video.

The burglary happened in the 100 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive.

Police said the suspect stole numerous items.

Arlington Police posted the following information on its Facebook page, “Not your ordinary samurai going into someone’s home. We are looking for this burglary suspect who broke into home in the 100 block of E. Lynn Creek Drive. He rummaged though the home before leaving with numerous items. If you recognize this man, please contact Det. Evans at 817-459-6361 or email him at Russell.evans@arlingtontx.gov”

WATCH THE HOME SECURITY VIDEO HERE