EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A West Texas sheriff’s deputy, who was critically wounded Friday in a shooting during a traffic stop, has died.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirmed the death of Deputy Peter Herrera in a statement on Facebook.

Despite being shot multiple times, authorities had said on Friday that they expected Herrera to survive the shooting because he was wearing a protective vest.

Herrera was shot around 1:50 a.m. Friday after stopping a vehicle in San Elizario, about 25 miles southeast of El Paso along the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities say a man in the vehicle started shooting after the deputy asked the driver to step out of the car.

The suspected gunman, 27-year-old Facundo Chavez, was initially booked on an attempted capital murder charge. A woman initially arrested with Chavez was released.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)