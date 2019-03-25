



– At an emergency meeting Monday night, Bardwell town leaders began planning a public memorial service to help honor members of a family that served the community so well.

The town’s police chief, his son along with a father and two young children in a separate vehicle were killed in a head on collision on Sunday morning.

“I know our family was turned upside down when this happened,” said Justin Spurgeon who lost his father and only brother in the crash. “Right now all we can ask for is prayers. Ask for people to be there for the family, for all of us to lean on.”

Police Chief Michael Spurgeon was Bardwell’s only full-time police officer.

“He puts on the uniform every day. He loves his job. He’s been doing it since I was in high school. He loves the city. Loves doing his job. Did it well,” said Justin.

Public service runs in the family as Michael Spurgeon Jr. was a volunteer firefighter.

“We’re a close-knit community and it’s devastating,” said Bardwell resident Eula Beal. “We don’t know how we’re gonna survive without a police officer. I mean, he was really good, really good.”

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department and Italy Police Department have officers patrolling the town for now.

The Bardwell Town Council will decide on a more long-term solution at a future meeting.