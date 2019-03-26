About 135,000 children are adopted in the United States each year. (credit: Getty Images)





Registration is now open for nonprofit Buckner International’s free North Texas Foster Care & Adoption Expo on Apr. 27. Located at the Buckner Children and Family Services campus in East Dallas, the one-day expo will feature leading child placement agencies and informational sessions.

“At the end of the day, it’s about doing what’s best for the children in need of stability and a forever home, which is why it’s wonderful when agencies can come together to best serve our community,” said Andi Harrison, Buckner North Texas’ director of foster care and adoption.

At the event, community members will have the opportunity to ask questions and meet with several different child-placing agencies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Information sessions will provide education on fostering and adopting in Texas, including how children get involved in the foster care system and how they reach permanency. Attendees will also learn the requirements and steps to become a foster or adoptive family with any agency in the state.

The expo’s featured panel will provide the opportunity to hear directly from current foster care and adoptive parents about their experiences in providing care for the vulnerable children in the community.

“Our goal is for everyone who attends the expo to leave with a much better understanding of how to maneuver Texas’ foster care and adoption system and to feel confident about all the programs and services at their disposal, whether it’s through Buckner or another agency,” said Harrison.

Scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the expo will help usher in National Foster Care Awareness Month, which begins May 1.

The address for the Buckner Children’s Campus is 5310 S. Buckner Blvd., Dallas 75227. The expo will be held in the Calabria Building’s Hoblitzelle Room.

To register, email Kristen Gladney, Buckner North Texas’ foster care and adoption recruiter, at KGladney@Buckner.org or call (214) 319-3455. Attendees may also register at the door.

For more information about the North Texas Foster Care & Adoption Expo, click here.