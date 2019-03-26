  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of State Highway 183 in Bedford is closed after a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV.

The accident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, near Brown Trail.

The semi, that was hauling rocks, was in the left land and the SUV in the right. The driver of the SUV reportedly cut across several lanes of traffic trying to exit the highway and was hit by the 18-wheeler.

The impact caused an explosion engulfing the SUV and the cab of the rock-hauler in flames. The driver of he SUV, whose name has not been released, was killed.

Eastbound 183 is closed at the crash site while police investigate the accident. Traffic is being detoured onto Bedford Road. Toll lanes in the area are open.

