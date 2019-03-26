



– For North Texas the wait is almost over. Next week the curtain will go up as “Hamilton” comes to town.

Dallas Summer Musicals president Ken Novice, can’t wait. “Wow! There has been nothing like ‘Hamilton,’” he said.

It’s not just showtime for the actors, all eyes will also be on the Music Hall.

Leaders of the Music Hall at Fair Park know that some people coming to see Hamilton aren’t theatre regulars and a few may have never seen a show before, so folks at the Music Hall want to put their best foot forward. The hope is those who come out to see Hamilton will return for more shows in the future.

Novice took the position as president of Dallas Summer Musicals two years ago and he’s been busy giving the beloved Music Hall some TLC. “Even when I was interviewing [for the job], I got out of the car and the concrete on the sidewalk was cracked,” he recalled. “I came in and some of the carpet was torn. The paint on the walls wasn’t great.”

There have been a number of improvements made to the concert hall. Novice is bringing back tapestries that used to adorn the walls. The lighting has also been improved and the restaurant received a makeover — all while staying true to the original building.

“This part is from the original building,” Novice said, pointing out improvements to the bar and restaurant. “This part was built in the 70’s. The rest in the 20’s, but [now there’s a] new bar top new rail.”

And those improvements are just for starters.

A new elevator is also being installed. “Our goal was to get this set up and ready to go for the run of Hamilton. It’s important to us that everyone who comes to the show has access to all parts of the building.”

Dallas Summer Musicals are pulling out all the stops, banking that people who come see Hamilton will want to come back for more.

“Now our challenge is to deliver great shows from here on out. And that is a challenge I am happy to accept,” Novice said proudly.

It’s been well publicized how expensive tickets to see Hamilton can be on some third-party sites. We found one selling tickets for the Dallas show for more than $1,000 a seat.

We found a similar seat on Broadway for that same night for $450. That means you could, fly to New York, see the show, and come back for less than it costs for the third-party ticket.

But rest easy, there are much cheaper tickets available for the Dallas shows.

Here is the best deal, if you can score it.

Download the Hamilton app. There’s a lottery tab on top. Through that lottery, 40 tickets per night will be sold for just $10 each. Drawings will take place every day for the run of the show.