  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adolf Hitler, Einstein Bagels, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Hitler, Hitler's Third Reich, JAB Holdings, Krispy Kreme, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Panera, Panera Bread


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The German family that holds majority stakes in food brands including Einstein Bros. Bagels, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Panera Bread had close financial ties to Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich, a German newspaper reported.

(credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Privately-held JAB Holdings, founded by the Reimann family in 1828, reportedly forced French prisoners of war and Russian civilians to work in its factories during World War II.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Full Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s