NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Kraft is jumping onto the unicorn trend by adding the mythical beast to its trademark mac n’ cheese.

Metaphorically of course.

The company released a statement saying in part: “With Kraft’s iconic cheesy flavor, new unicorn shapes are full of the taste you love, with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes. The new shapes include unicorn heads, rainbows and stars.”

Unicorn Shapes are available now at select retailers nationwide and online at Target.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com with a suggested retail price of $1.50.

Sparkle, sparkle.