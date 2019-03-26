  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DFW News, Food, Kid Food, Kids, kraft, Mac-n-cheese, Snacks, Yummy Cheese
(credit: Kraft)

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Kraft is jumping onto the unicorn trend by adding the mythical beast to its trademark mac n’ cheese.

Metaphorically of course.

The company released a statement saying in part: “With Kraft’s iconic cheesy flavor, new unicorn shapes are full of the taste you love, with no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes. The new shapes include unicorn heads, rainbows and stars.”

Unicorn Shapes are available now at select retailers nationwide and online at Target.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com with a suggested retail price of $1.50.

Sparkle, sparkle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s