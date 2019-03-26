  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are still searching for the man who killed an acquaintance outside a Dallas bar in February.

They’re asking for the public’s help finding William Cooks. He’s accused of shooting David Lowe, 30, multiple times and fleeing the scene. 

Police said Cooks and Lowe had a fight before the deadly shooting at the Draft House bar on Rosemeade Parkway.

William Cooks (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Cooks has an active murder warrant.

If anyone has any information regarding this murder or information regarding Cook’s whereabouts, contact Dallas Police Department Homicide Detective Andrea Isom, #9272, at 214-671-3701 or andrea.isom@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 

