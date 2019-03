A shooting left on man dead in Fort Worth. (credit: CBS 11 News)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A dispute between neighbors ended with one of the men dead in east Fort Worth.

Homicide detectives said both men argued near the threshold to the suspect’s residence on John T. White Road near Cooks Lane.

The suspect fired multiple rounds striking the victim, killing him.

Police interviewed the shooter but have not arrested him.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.