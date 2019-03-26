  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

(credit: United States Department of Agriculture)


CLAREMONT, N.H. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A New Hampshire food company is recalling more than 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that could contain metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall for North Country Smokehouse, of Claremont.It says the ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced February 7 and 8.

The recall includes:

  • 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of “old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with a use-by date of May 9
  • 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing “natural old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with a use-by date of April 23
  • 1-pound vacuum-packed packages containing “Kilchurn Estate Smoked Kielbasa” with a use-by date of May 9

The products subject to recall bear the code “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

(credit: United States Department of Agriculture)

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products.

Officials are concerned some of the products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who purchased the recalled products are urged throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

