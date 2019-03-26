  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police arrested a man on capital murder charges in the death of a 2-year-old girl on Sunday, March 24.

Toron Eugene Williams, 30, of Mesquite is in jail with bond set at $250,000.

Toron Eugene Williams

Police said they received a 911 call from a home in the 1100 block of Wildflower Lane around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

The caller said a 2-year-old child who lives there was found unresponsive in her bed.

By the time officers got there, the child had been rushed to a hospital by her mother.

The little girl was pronounced dead after resuscitation efforts at the hospital were unsuccessful.

The mother is not currently suspected of involvement in her child’s death, police said.

Police have not said what Williams’ relationship was to the child or her mother.

