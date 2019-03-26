FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU served as the latest stop for the “Check Your Blind Spots Unconscious Bias Tour,” put on by CEO Act!on for Diversity and Inclusion.

It’s a rolling exhibit on a touring bus using high-tech displays to expose people to their unconscious bias.

Experts say humans are hardwired to having preconceived notions and stereotypes in order to pass judgment on others.

The exhibit’s focus is on helping people identify that behavior and giving advice on how to keep it from causing people to treat others unfairly.

TCU Directors of Diversity & Inclusion Aisha Torrey Sawyer said, “We all have bias what we don’t always make sure is how we acknowledge those.”

Sawyer said the exhibit serves as a tool to teach students about biases in a world with changing standards.

“(It’s about) how to be fair to each other how to treat each other right,” she said.

The exhibit uses virtual reality and interactive stations where participants learn what it’s like to spend a day in the shoes of those who have been marginalized by biases.

Once they complete their experience, the participants are asked to a sign a pledge saying they will be mindful of their biases and will work to not let those biases effect the way they treat others.