DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 3-year-old child shot and injured his 5-year-old brother in south Oak Cliff early Wednesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. at the Mandalay Palms apartments on Cliff Creek Crossing Drive.

According to police, the boys’ father was taking both children to the hospital after the shooting when he was stopped by responding officers. Police called an ambulance for the injured child, who was then taken to Children’s Medical Center.

The boy is currently in stable condition.

Police are investigating how the 3-year-old was able to shoot his brother. It is unknown at this time if the father will face any charges.