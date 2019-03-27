(CBSDFW.COM) – For New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, losing last season’s NFC Championship game was a tough pill to swallow, considering the way it ended.

The no-call on defensive pass interference with under two minutes left will likely become the face of a new NFL rule change on expanded replay. The proposal for that change was presented to NFL owners, and Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett reportedly made a strong case for the change, according to DallasCowboys.com writer David Helman.

“He was outstanding,” said Payton. “He finished and I was like ‘Dilly Dilly!'”

The rule change, which was passed with a 32-0 vote, will allow NFL coaches to challenge defensive and offensive pass interference — called or uncalled — during the game. During two-minute warnings, replays will continue to come from the booth and can’t be challenged. The change goes into effect this season.

It’s unknown what exactly Garrett said during his plea, but it seemed to leave an impression on those who heard him.

“Jason has always done a great job of being able to verbalize what a lot of people feel,” said Stephen Jones, Cowboys chief operating officer. “I think he certainly did a great job, at the end of the day, summing up what a lot of coaches feel and what a lot of our membership feels. I think it was well done on his part.”